India's average daily Covid tests in past 6 weeks at about 11 lakh: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said nearly 11 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted daily on an average in the last six weeks as the total tests crossed 10.65 crore adding that 15 lakh tests can now be done per day.

"With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks," the ministry stated.

It said that India continues to maintain the declining trend of active cases with a surge in the number of recovered cases.



"Active cases stand at 6,03,687 today. It comprises only 7.51 per cent of the total positive cases of the country. The declining trend of active cases is supported by rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases have crossed 73 lakh (73,15,989)," it said.

"The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 67 lakh (67,12,302)," it added.

While giving a break-up of states and Union Territories (UTs), it said 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are being added from ten states and UTs.

"79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report the highest number of recovered cases which are over 8,000 and 7,000 respectively," it said. (ANI)

