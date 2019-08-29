India's civil aviation capacity building on the right track

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday organised a day-long media workshop here where major developmental achievements of the civil aviation sector were highlighted.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with AAI chairman Anuj Aggarwal, and other senior officials were also present in the workshop.

Puri appreciated AAI's efforts to organise the event that focuses on future development and preparing the media accordingly.

DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar said the aviation regulator has announced a plan to carry out breathe-analyzer tests on ATC officers and ground-handling staff.

The regulator earlier used to conduct breath-analyzer tests only on pilots and cabin crew, an official release said.

AAI chairman Anuj Aggarwal said that the airports in India are developing rapidly and the country will soon have more world-class airports.

Under the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP), the Government of India intends to enhance the regional connectivity by various measures including reviving of unserved and underserved airports. (ANI)

