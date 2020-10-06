India's commitment to wildlife conservation is stronger than ever: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the celebration of Wildlife Week is an "ideal occasion to reaffirm" commitment towards conservation of wildlife and India's commitment to wildlife protection is "stronger than ever".

"Wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos and has always been an integral part of our tradition and culture. Our holy Constitution also enshrines this philosophy by including conservation of forest and wildlife as one of the fundamental duties of every Indian," Prime Minister Modi said in his message on the occasion.

"Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace and nonviolence, the celebration of Wildlife Week is an ideal occasion to reaffirm our commitment towards conservation of wildlife and harmonious co-existence of all living beings," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi further called the network of protected areas as robust adding that eco-sensitive zones provide peripheral support and act as a buffer around national parks and sanctuaries.



"With a robust and wide network of protected areas, our commitment towards wildlife protection is as strong as ever. Eco-sensitive zones provide peripheral support and act as a buffer around national parks and sanctuaries. Taking great strides in this direction, several such zones have been notified to enhance the space availability for thriving wildlife," the Prime Minister wrote.

Prime Minister further pointed out that India harbours 17 per cent of the world population within 2.4 per cent land area of the world. The developmental needs of the country are "paramount'; however, "we believe wildlife and biodiversity conservation are equally imperative".

"India gives special attention to plastic waste management. We are resolute in our efforts to reduce single-use plastic and micro-plastic pollution for sustainable development along with prospering biodiversity," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that efforts are on to conserve other endangered species through Project Lion and Project Dolphin post the success of Project Tiger and Project Elephant.

"Encouraged by the success stories of Project Tiger and Project Elephant, we are now making efforts to conserve other endangered species through Project Lion and Project Dolphin. Contribution from people from all walks of life would help attain the desired goals of these projects," the Prime Minister wrote further. (ANI)

