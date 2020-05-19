India's coronavirus cases cross one lakh, recovery rate improves to 38.73%

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The COVID-19 cases in the country crossed one lakh mark on Tuesday with a single-day jump of 4,970 cases even as the recovery rate improved to 38.73 per cent and India's mortality rate per lakh of population was 0.2 compared to 4.1 for the world.

The Health Ministry said total COVID-19 cases in the country were 1,01,139. With 134 persons dying due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the total count of deaths stood at 3,163.

The Ministry said that 2,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

"So far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of COVID-19. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improving continuously," it said.

The Ministry said that the country has 58,802 active cases and of these only about 2.9 per cent are in ICU.

"In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole. The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," it said.

It said that 1,08,233 samples were tested yesterday in the country and so far a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested.

Maharashtra continues to account for the largest number of coronavirus cases and has reported 35,058 cases which include 8,437 cured or discharged and 1,249 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is 10,054 of which 4,485 patients have been cured, discharged and 168 have died.

Gujarat reported 395 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases at 12,141. This includes 5,043 cured or discharged and 719 deaths.

In Tamil Nadu, 601 more COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of cases in the state is 12,448, including 7,466 active cases and 84 deaths.

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that there is no need to close the entire office building or halt work in other areas of the office if there are one or two cases of COVID-19. The work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol.

However, if there is a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours after thorough disinfection. All the staff will work from home, till the building is adequately disinfected and is declared fit for re-occupation, it said.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. It has directed states and union territories to designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

Here are top COVID-related updates of the day:

1 ) Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, taking the state tally to 642.

2) In view of the representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID -19, and would thus like to appear in the JEE (Main) 2020, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' advised NTA to give one last opportunity to fill the form of JEE (Main) 2020.

This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application process or submit online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2020.

3) The HRD Minister launched a new mobile app called the 'National Test Abhyas'. The App has been developed by NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET under the NTA's purview.

4) Eight new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand increasing the state's total count to104.

5) With 128 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 5,757.

6) Karnataka reported 149 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,395.

7) As on Tuesday (4 pm), a total of 1595 Shramik Special trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 21 lakh passengers have reached their home states.

8) Fifty-five more personnel of Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus affected policemen in the state reached 1,328 on Tuesday.

9) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday said that one new positive COVID-19 case has been reported while three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours.

10) In Manipur, a 64-year old woman and her 23-year-old daughter who returned from New Delhi tested COVID-19 positive. Out of the total nine cases in the state, two have recovered and rest are undergoing treatment. (ANI)

