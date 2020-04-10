India's coronavirus cases rise to 6761, government takes steps to scale up testing capacity

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The COVID-19 cases in the country saw another single-day high of 896 taking the total number to 6761 as the government continued to take steps to contain its spread through a series of measures including scaling up testing capacity.

The Health Ministry said that of 6,761 cases, 6039 are active cases, 516 have been "cured/discharged/ migrated". The death toll has mounted to 206 with 37 people dying in the last 24 hours.

Punjab became the second state to extend lockdown after Odisha. It has extended lockdown till May 1.

Maharashtra with 1,364 cases continues to be the worst affected state followed by Delhi with 898 cases and Tamil Nadu with 834 cases.

A meeting of the Empowered Groups of Officers was held today under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary to Prime Minister to tackle the challenges emerging as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was the latest in a series of periodic reviews at various levels by the Prime Minister's Office to monitor the efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said that capacity of testing is being upscaled through 146 government labs and 67 private labs with more than 16000 collection centres. It said rapid diagnostic kits have been sanctioned and guidelines for usage have been issued and orders have already been placed.

Fresh cases were reported on Friday from Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal among other states and UTs.

Mumbai saw the highest number of new cases at 218. The number of cases in Delhi rose by 183.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 which was enforced to curb the spread of the virus.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said at the daily media briefing that 16,002 tests were conducted yesterday in the country and two per cent cases were found positive out of them.

"This figure might vary from day to day, but the infection rate is not being found to be too high. We have also sanctioned rapid diagnostic kits," he said.

The government has also asked states to ensure strict compliance with lockdown in view of upcoming festivals.

"In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April, the MHA has directed all states and UTs to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown measures to fight COVID-19," Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephone conversations with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed the current situation due to COVID-19.

In reply to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tweet of appreciation for India's decision to supply Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, seen as useful in the treatment of COVID-19, the Prime Minister said India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends.

"We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel," he said in a tweet.

Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates:

1. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 16 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune so far and eight of them were found satisfactory.

2. ICMR has validated Truenat-TM beta CoV test on TruelabTM workstation and has recommended it as a screening test for coronavirus testing

3. Gurugram district administration has made wearing of masks compulsory for people stepping out of homes.

4. Thirty-two people were booked for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks in northwest Delhi.

5. Punjab extended the lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1.

6. The government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of ventilators, PPE, COVID test kits and face and surgical masks.

7. The University of Delhi has deferred theory and practical exams until further notice in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

8. The National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) has put in place a set of national guidance norms to ensure adequacy and safety of blood given the restrained gathering and social distancing norms in force currently.

9. Maharashtra Home Department has issued orders that no new inmates would be admitted or would be let out of Mumbai and Pune jails.

10. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday proposed to the central government a Rs 550 crore project for setting up an 'Advanced Centre for Virology' in the state and offered land to centre at zero cost. (ANI)