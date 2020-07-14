India's coronavirus tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country and said the tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week.

"This week the figure will cross 10,00,000 in our country," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on a report by World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the report, the WHO has warned that the coronavirus epidemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action.

Notably, India's COVID-19 tally breached the 9 lakh mark as 28,498 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country of which 3,11,565 patients are active cases.

5,71,459 patients have been cured/discharged while one patient has been migrated, the Ministry informed further. 553 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the number of patients succumbing to the virus to 23,727. (ANI)

