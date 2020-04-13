India's coronavrius cases rise to 9352, no new case in 25 districts for 14 days

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The penultimate day of 21-day lockdown saw the number of coronavirus cases in the country reach 9352 with 905 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The government's action plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 has stared yielding results in 25 districts across 15 states which have not reported any case in the last 14 days.

Fifty one people died in the last 24 hours taking total toll 324.

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbai's Bhatia hospital tested positive for coronavirus and number of cases in the city has reached 1549. The number of those who have died has reached 100 in the city.

Maharashtra with 2,064 cases continues to be the worst affected followed by Delhi with 1,154 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1075 cases. The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 47.

New cases have been reported from several states including Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Nagaland reported its first COVID-19 case following which several localities and a hospital in Dimapur hve been sealed.

Uttarakhand Health Department said that no new positive COVID-19 case emerged in the state for the fifth day in a row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and is likely to talk about the further course of action to deal with the crisis posed by virus. Union ministers and senior officials returned to work in their offices on Monday and work was done by following social distancing norms.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted till yesterday. "The pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for the next six weeks easily," ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said at the daily media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

He said consignment of COVID-19 kits is expected to arrive from China on April 15

In Delhi, traders at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi have been told to follow the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers to maintain social distancing. There will be staggered time for sale of vegetables and fruits in the mandis.

In Mangaluru, a case has been registered against two minors at East Police station after they violated the lockdown norms. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A 17-year old was caught trying to sneak his friend out of his apartment complex using a suitcase.

"A17-year-old resident of Orchid Apartment Balmatta invited his friend, a resident of Motisham Apartment, Pandeshwar to stay with him on April 11, " said PS Harsha, the Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru.

The friend wanted to return back to his apartment in Pandeshwar the next day but due to strict security put in place, he got inside a large trolley suitcase. Based on the suspicion, security personnel alerted the residents of the building and opened the suitcase from which they were shocked to find a boy stepping out.

Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates:

1. The Supreme Court directed that COVID-19 tests will be conducted free of cost for the poor and needy people across the country.

2. The Supreme Court asked the central government to file a reply on a petition seeking evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in several countries, including the United States, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

3. The Supreme Court deferred for two weeks hearing on a petition seeking directions to curb media coverage on the spread of coronavirus due to the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jammat in Nizamuddin last month.

4. On the 20th day of the lockdown, union ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices on Monday.

5. One hundred and forty-six hotspots have been identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, having 401 positive COVID-19 cases,

6. Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha government on Monday said that agriculture activities, fisheries, and work under the MNREGA scheme will be exempted from the second phase of coronavirus lockdown.

7. Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. The Ministry of External Affairs said it will continue to advise the diplomatic community to follow lockdown guidelines.

9. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday informed that 746 out of the 1,154 coronavirus cases in the national capital are from Markaz area in Nizamuddin

10. Ahmedabad joined the list of cities which have made it compulsorily for people to wear face mask at public places to contain novel coronavirus spread. (ANI)