India's COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): India's total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the health ministry, the country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51 per cent of India's total positive cases.

Five states account for 80.33 per cent of total active cases in the country.

"Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,397. It is followed by Kerala with 1,938 while Punjab reported 633 new cases. Two states, Maharashtra and Kerala alone account for 67.84 per cent of total active cases," it said

The ministry said that eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

Five states cumulatively account for 84.16 per cent of the total active cases in the country whereas Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82 per cent of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, six states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2.00 per cent and Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent.



"A total of 1,48,54,136 vaccine doses have been administered as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 67,04,613 Healthcare workers (HCW)s who got 1st dose, 25,97,799 HCWs (2nd dose) and 53,44,453 Frontline workers (FLW)s who got 1st dose, 24,279 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,82,992 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," the health ministry said.

The second dose of COVID19 vaccination started on February 13, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on 2nd Feb 2021.

More than 1.07 crore (1,07,98,921) people has recovered so far. 12,464 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate at 97.07% continues to be amongst the highest in the world.

Also, 86.55 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

As per health ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,754 newly recovered cases. 3,475 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu.

91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

"Six states account for 85.71 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (30). Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths. Keralareported13 deaths," it added.

West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs manifesting a higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a rise in the daily new COVID cases. States and UTs have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of COVID-19. The need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasized. (ANI)

