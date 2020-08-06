India's COVID-19 case count 19.64 lakh, active cases now 30.31 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday.

The active cases stand at 5,95,501 and 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged.

The Health Ministry said active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent.

With crease of 904 deaths, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 40,699.

The ministry said that the recovery rate has reached a record high of 67.62 per cent among COVID-19 patients and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 2.07 per cent.

"The total recoveries of COVID-19 patients have jumped to 13,28,336 with 46,121 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. With such a consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached 7,32,835," the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 11,514 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,79,779, including 1,46,305 active cases, 3,16,375 recovered and 16,792 deaths.

A total of 5,684 COVID-19 new cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and 6,272 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,79,144, including 2,21,087 discharged patients, 53,486 active cases and 4,571 deaths.

A total of 10,328 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths and 8,516 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries and 1,753 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 82,166.

Karnataka reported 5,619 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,51,449. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,958 while 74,679 persons have been discharged and 2,804 persons have died due to COVID-19.

Karnataka's Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated state's first mobile COVID-19 testing labs approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the metropolis to 1,41,531 including 1,27,124 recovered cases, 10,348 active cases and 4,059 deaths.

A total of 1,008 recoveries and 15 deaths were reported in Delhi today.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that a total of1298 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 800 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Thursday. The number of active cases now stands at 11,983, total death toll is 97 and 18,337 COVID-19 infected persons have recovered in Kerala.

The number of COVID-19 cases have reached 1,327 in Chandigarh including 529 active cases and 20 deaths.

A total of 499 new COVID-19 cases (73 from Jammu and 426 from Kashmir), 464 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of cases has risen to 23,454 including 15,708 recoveries and 436 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,658 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,08,614. The state has active 43,654 cases and 63,402 patients have been discharged.

Punjab reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 20,891, including 6,715 active cases, 13,659 recoveries and 517 deaths.

A total of 298 new COVID-19 cases and 194 recoveries were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state now is 8,552, including 5,427 recoveries, 2,989 active cases and 98 deaths.

The Central Government on Thursday released Rs 890.32 crores as the second instalment of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package to 22 States and Union Territories (UTs). (ANI)