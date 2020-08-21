India's COVID-19 case count crosses 29-lakh mark; highest single-day recoveries at 62,282

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 29-lakh mark with 68,898 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 29,05,824.

The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 983 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849.

Maharashtra continues to top the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 14,161 new cases of COVID-19, 11,749 recoveries and 339 deaths were reported on Friday. The total number of COVID cases rose to 6,57,450 in the state, which included 4,70,873 recovered cases, 1,64,562 active cases and 21,698 deaths till date, as per the Maharashtra Health Department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,995 new cases, 5,764 recoveries from the COVID-19 and 101 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 3,67,430 in the state including 53,413 active cases, 3,07,677 discharged cases and 6,340 deaths till date, as per National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

Delhi reported 1,250 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,082 discharges/recoveries and 13 deaths. The total number of cases in the national capital are now at 1,58,604 including 1,42,908 recovered cases, 11,426 active cases and 4,270 deaths.

As many as 6,086 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 11,649 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in Delhi on Friday. So far, 1,392,928 tests were conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stood at 73,312, according to the Health Department of the Delhi government.

Kerala reported 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 18,673 and total recoveries to 35,247.

Total 35,825 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala.

Karnataka reported 7,571 cases (2,948 in Bengaluru), 6,561 discharges and 93 deaths, taking total cases to 2,64,546 including 1,76,942 discharges and 4,522 deaths, as per the state's health department.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 47,785 and death toll to 2,797, as per the State's Health Department.

In Andhra Pradesh, 9,544 new COVID-19 cases, 8,827 recoveries and 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,34,940 including 87,803 active cases, 2,44,045 recoveries and 3,092 deaths, according to the State's Health Department.

West Bengal reported 3,245 new cases, 3,082 recovered cases and 55 deaths on Friday. The total number of COVID cases stood at 1,32,364 in the state, including 27,804 active cases, 1,01,871 discharged cases and 2,689 deaths till date, as per the Department of Health, West Bengal.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 654 new cases of coronavirus reported --- 114 from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir division --- taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 31,371. The death toll is at 593, as per the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Punjab reported 1,513 new cases, 856 cured cases and 34 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases rose to 39,327, including 14,443 active cases, 23,893 recovered cases. The death toll is at 991 in Punjab, as per state's health department.

Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh reported 116 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday. The total number of cases rises to 2,631, including 1,170 active cases, 1,426 recoveries and 33 deaths till now in Chandigarh as per its Health Department.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,617 in Himachal Pradesh, including 1413 active cases, 3,132 recovered cases and 47 deaths till date, according to Himachal Pradesh Health Department.

In Mizoram, the number of COVID-19 active cases stood at 475, the State Information and Public Relations Department said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram stands at 895 while 420 patients have been cured/discharged.

India touched another peak of the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day as 62,282 patients have recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 21.5 lakh-mark till Friday (21,58,946). (ANI)