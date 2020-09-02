India's COVID-19 case count nears 37 lakh mark; 819 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): With 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Tuesday, India's COVID-19 count neared 37 lakh mark.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated patients, Health Ministry said.

The death toll due to virus has mounted to 65,288 with 819 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 11,852 new coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956) and Uttar Pradesh (4,782) in the past 24 hours.

Together these states account for 56 per cent of the confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours. These five states have also reported the maximum number of patients that were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, cumulatively accounting for 58.04 per cent of the national figure of 65,081 persons, Health Ministry said in a release.

Maharashtra reported 11,158 recoveries, Andhra Pradesh 8,772, Karnataka 7,238. Tamil Nadu 6,008, and Uttar Pradesh 4,597.

With a cumulative figure of 536 deaths in the last 24 hours in these five states, they account for 65.4 per cent of 819 deaths reported in the country due to the virus.

Maharashtra has reported 184 deaths, Karnataka 113, Tamil Nadu 91, Andhra Pradesh 85 and Uttar Pradesh 63 in the last 24 hours.

"Continuing the streak of posting more than 60,000 recoveries each day since the past five days, India has registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered patients have grown to 28,39,882, taking the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to a further high of 77 per cent. The number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by 3.61 times. India has more than 20.53 lakh recovered people than the active cases that stand at 7,85,996 at present," the release said.

Delhi reported 2,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,050 discharges and 18 deaths today. The total count of cases now stands at 1,77,060 including 1,56,728 recovered/discharged/migrated patients, 15,870 active cases and 4,462 deaths.

A total of 670 new COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries and six deaths were reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases stands at 82,363 including 14,372 active cases, 66,929 recoveries and 1,062 deaths.

With 3,025 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total count stands at 1,06,561 including 28,719 active cases, 77,286 recovered cases and 503 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 525 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 241 were from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 38,223 including 8,022 active cases, 29,484 recoveries and 717 deaths.

Kerala recorded 1,140 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 22,512.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 78 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 1,220 active cases in the state.

The total count of cases stands at 1,09,040 in Assam including 85,458 discharged patients, 23,273 active cases and 306 deaths.

A total of 140 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Manipur, taking the active number of cases to 1,894. There were 91 recoveries with 69 per cent recovery rate in the state.

In Mizoram, total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,012 and active cases at 423.

Nagaland has reported a total of 3,950 cases. Of these security forces account for 1,692 cases, returnees 1,260, traced contacts 715 and frontline workers 283. (ANI)