India's COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 2.25 per cent

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is currently 2.25 per cent and the recovery rate is more than 64 per cent till date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

"With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 952,743," the ministry said.

According to the report, 47,704 more COVID-19 cases surfaced in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 1,483,157, informed the ministry.

Out of the total cases, there are 496,988 active cases in the country. With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 33,425.

The recoveries to deaths ratio is 96.6:3.4, informed the Centre. (ANI)

