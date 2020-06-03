India's COVID-19 cases count crosses 2 lakh, 217 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases reported in the country to 2,07,615.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,01,497.

The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that 4,776 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,00,303 patients have been cured of the disease.

The recovery rate is 48.31 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.80 per cent.

The recovery has been steadily rising. It was 38.29 per cent on May 18, 26.59 per cent On May 3O and 11.42 per cent on April 15.

The total count of cases reached 72,300 in Maharashtra on Wednesday. While there are 38,502 active cases in the state, 31,333 people have been cured or discharged while 2,465 patients have died due to the disease.

In Tamil Nadu, the total number of positive cases reached 24,586 and 197 died due to infection on Wednesday, according to the data of Health Ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 22,132 in Delhi on Wednesday. There are 12,333 active cases in the national capital, 9,243 people have been cured or discharged while 556 people have died, according to information from Health Ministry.

Gujarat has reported 17,617 cases of coronavirus. There are 4,631 active cases in the state, 11,894 people have been cured or discharged while 1,092 patients have died in the state.

Rajasthan reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 today taking the total count of cases to 9,373. The death toll stands at 203 after two deaths were reported today, said state Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 8,420 cases of COVID-19. While there are 2,835 active cases in the state, 5,221 persons have been cured or discharged and 364 persons people died in the state.

Uttarakhand reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 today taking the state's total count to 1,043. Seven people have died of the virus in the state.

The total number of cases in Jharkhand stood at 712 and five persons have died.

The total number of COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 345 including 200 active cases, 140 recovered and five deaths, according to state Health Department.

There are 774 active cases in Kerala and the total count of cases is 1,412. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 11.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 3,279 and the death toll is at 68, according to the State's COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

The total number of cases rose to 1,513 in Assam. The number of active cases stands at 1,185.

Manipur has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 102 including 76 active cases.

The Health Ministry said that 41,03,233 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19. (ANI)