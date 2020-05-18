India's COVID-19 cases cross 96,000; recovery rate improves to 38.29%

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): India on Monday saw the highest single-day increase of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases as the total number of cases reached 96,169 on the first day of the fourth phase of lockdown.

There are 56,316 active cases and a total of 36,824 people have been cured of COVID-19 taking the recovery rate to 38. 29 per cent while 3029 patients have died.

Health Ministry said a total of 2,715 patients were reported cured in the last 24 hours.

It said India has about 7.1 COVID-19 positive cases per lakh population compared to about 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole.

Coronavirus cases in India have already surpassed the cases reported by China, where the virus was originated.

Maharashtra continues to account for nearly one-third of total cases with the state's total count of cases standing at 33,053. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported over 10,000 cases.

The government has announced the extension of lockdown till May 31 and under the new guidelines, states and UTs will now delineate Red, Green and Orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry.

The zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/ municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions. Within the red and orange zones, containment and buffer zones will be demarcated by the local authorities after taking into consideration the Health Ministry guidelines. Within the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

A limited number of activities will continue to remain prohibited throughout the country. Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has underlined the need to adopt new ways of living in the situation created by coronavirus and suggested a 12-point framework for this "new normal". He stressed the need for new attitudes towards life and humanity amidst indications of the virus likely to stay for longer than earlier expected.

Here are the top coronavirus updates of the day:

1. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the dates of remaining examinations of CBSE Class X and XII in New Delhi today. The Minister said that the examinations of Class X will be conducted for the students of Northeast Delhi only while the exams of class XII will be held for students across the country including Northeast Delhi. All examinations will be between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

2. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that coronavirus cases in the national capital have risen to 10,054 cases including 4,485 cured/discharged and 160 deaths.

3. A total of 92 healthcare workers, including medicos and non-medicos, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two months.

4. A total of 536 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 11,760, according to the State Health Department.

5. Five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

6. With 67 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive COVID-19 police personnel in the state reached 1,273 on Monday.

7. After the lone active COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya tested negative in a re-test, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that the patient "can now be declared as recovered".

8. Two more passengers who travelled by the Mumbai-Goa train, have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases in Goa to 36.

9. Forty-six personnel of 14th Battalion of Bihar Military Police have so far tested positive for COVID-19

10. Three COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central Reserve Police Force in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases in the CRPF has risen to 294. (ANI)

