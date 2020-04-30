India's COVID-19 cases reach 33, 610

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases are inclusive of 8,372 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 1,075 deaths.

At present, there are 24,162 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 11 days while comorbidity was found in 78 per cent of the coronavirus deaths. (ANI)