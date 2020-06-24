India's COVID-19 cases rise by 14,933 as count crosses 4.40 lakh, death toll goes up to 14,011

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.

The death toll has gone up to 14,011 and the country has 1,78,014 active cases and 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Maharashtra with a total count of 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases remains the worst-affected state. It has 61,807 active cases, 67,706 cured and discharged patients while the death toll is 6,283.

Delhi reported 3,947 new COVID19 cases and 68 deaths today. The total number of reported cases stands at 66,602 including 24,988 active cases and 2,301 deaths. Delhi now has the second-highest reported COVID-19 cases in the country surpassing Tamil Nadu which has reported 62,087 cases including 794 deaths due to the disease.

Gujarat reported 549 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths with the count rising to 28,429 including 20,521 discharged patients and 1,711 deaths.

Odisha reported 167 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the state count to 5,470.

In Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 15,431 with 199 new cases.

Punjab has reported 162 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 4,397. The toll has risen to 105 after four deaths were reported today.

Punjab has decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50 per cent capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures and observe full precautions.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh has risen to 415 including six deaths and 322 cured cases.

With an increase of 103 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's count of coronavirus cases reached 2,505 on Tuesday.

Manipur reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and the total number of positive cases now stands at 921 including 663 are active cases and 258 recovered patients.

Ladakh has reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and the total cases have gone up to 783.

Five new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today taking the total number of cases to 2,189, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Three more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 148 new COVID-19 positive cases - 20 from Jammu division and 128 from Kashmir division. Two deaths were reported in the union territory today. The total number of cases stands at 6,236 and death toll at 87.

Karnataka has reported 322 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 9,721. The death toll has gone to 150 with eight more patients succumbing to the virus.

West Bengal reported 370 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 14,728 including 9,218 discharged, 4,930 active cases and 580 deaths. (ANI)

