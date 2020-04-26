India's COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,913 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 826 deaths. At present, there are 20,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3.

All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls have been closed so as to stop the transmission of the highly contagious virus.

In the last few days, the Central government has been gradually easing the restrictions which have been put in place. (ANI)