India's COVID-19 count at 53,08,015, recoveries cross 42 lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): India's COVID-19 case count crossed 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases and 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 cured or discharged or migrated cases and 85,619 deaths, as per the Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 18 are 6,24,54,254. The number of samples tested on September 18 is 8,81,911.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that India has overtaken the United States to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world.

The total recoveries in the country crossed 42 lakh.

"India overtakes the USA and becomes No.1 in terms of global COVID19 RECOVERIES. TOTAL RECOVERIES cross 42 lakh," it tweeted.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 3,01,273 active cases and 31,791 deaths so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,42,899 with 4,071 new cases and 38 deaths reported on Saturday.

The numbers of active and recovered cases are 32,064 and 2,05,890 respectively. The death toll is at 4,945, according to the Delhi government.

Tamil Nadu health department informed that 5,569 new COVID-19 cases, 5,556 discharges and 66 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,36,477 including 46,453 active cases, 4,81,273 discharges and 8,751 deaths in the state.

Karnataka reported 8,364 new COVID-19 cases, 10,815 discharges and 114 deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,11,346 including 98,564 active cases, 4,04,841 discharges and 7,922 deaths.



Similarly, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,218 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to l6,17,776 including 5,30,711 recoveries, 81,763 active cases, and 5,302 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,188 new cases and 56 deaths were reported in West Bengal, taking total cases to 2,21,960 including 1,93,014 discharges, 24,648 active cases and 4,298 deaths in the state.

Rajasthan health department said, 1,834 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported today, taking total cases to 1,13,124 including 93,805 recoveries, 1,322 deaths and 17,997 active cases.

As many as 2,696 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths were reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 95,529 in the state. The total number of cases includes 70,373 recoveries, 22,399 active cases and 2,757 deaths.

A total of 2,078 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttarakhand. Total positive cases in the State are now 40,085 including 12,465 active cases, 26973 recovered cases and 478 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Manipur reported 117 new cases and 3 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is now at 8,724 including 6,723 recovered cases, 1,946 active cases and 55 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,607 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 recoveries and 42 deaths, taking total cases to 1,03,065 including 79,158 recoveries and 1,943 deaths.

Jharkhand reported 1,222 new cases and 10 deaths, taking total cases to 69,860 including 55,697 recoveries and 615 deaths. Number of active cases stood at 13,548.

Haryana reported 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,272 recoveries and 28 deaths today. The total cases in the state stood at 1,08,952 including 86,150 recoveries and 1,120 deaths.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, the hospital administration said on Saturday.

As per the official statement of the Sassoon General Hospital, currently, volunteer registration is going on for the trials.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that wearing mask during the ongoing pandemic is the best safeguard against coronavirus.

"Wearing a mask is important whenever you meet a person outside your house, including outsiders working in your house. This is very important. The second thing is maintaining a safe distance. That is essential till this pandemic goes away," he said. (ANI)

