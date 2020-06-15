India's COVID-19 count crosses 3.32 lakh, death toll rises to 9,520

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India's COVID-19 count crossed 3.32 lakh on Monday with an increase of 11,502 new cases in the last 24 hours while the death toll has risen to 9,520 with 325 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The increase in cases is marginally lower than the spike of 11,929 cases witnessed a day earlier. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients are cured/discharged/migrated.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of reported cases in the country until Monday was 3,32,424.

With 1,07,958 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country. The state has 53,030 active COVID-19 cases, while 50,978 have been cured or discharged and 3,950 persons have died.

Tamil Nadu has 44,661 cases including 19,679 active cases and 24,547 have been cured or discharged. Four hundred and thirty-five patients have died in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced 'maximized restricted lockdown' from June 19-30 in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.

Delhi has 41,182 COVID-19 cases, out of which 24,032 are active, 15,823 have been cured or discharged and 1,327 have passed away.

According to the Health Ministry, Gujarat has 23,544 coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh 13,615, West Bengal 11,087, Rajasthan 12,694 and Madhya Pradesh 10,802.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that 82 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Monday. There are 1,348 active cases while 1,174 patients have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Kerala government on Monday eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for a period up to seven days after obtaining entry passes.

Those visiting the state for priority needs such as education, business, healthcare, property management can avail e-pass from the government portal with a validity of seven days. The order said these travellers need not undergo the mandatory 14-days of home quarantine.

In Uttarakhand, 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday taking the count of people infected with virus to 1,836.

With seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Chandigarh, the count of coronavirus cases reached 357 on Monday.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,267 including 753 active cases, 2443 recovered and 71 deaths.

In Manipur, 32 more COVID-19 cases were reported taking the total number of cases in the state to 490.

Goa reported 28 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases to 592 including 85 recoveries.

The West Bengal Health Department said that 407 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in the state today. The total number of cases in West Bengal now stands at 11,494.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on the COVID-19 situation.

He also visited Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital and interacted with the management.

The number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the country has increased to 901 including 653 government and 248 private labs. The recovery rate has risen to 51.08 per cent. (ANI)