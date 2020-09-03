India's COVID-19 count crosses 38.50 lakh after 83,883 new cases; 1043 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, India's coronavirus case count crossed 38.50 lakh on Thursday.

The death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the count of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,493 "cured/discharged/migrated" patients.

Maharashtra reported 391 deaths and 18,105 new cases of coronavirus today. The total number of reported cases in the state is 8,43,844 including 6,12,484 recovered patients, 2,05,428 active cases and 25,586 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,892 new COVID-19 cases, 6,110 discharges and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 52,070, discharges to 3,86,173 and death toll to 7,608.

Delhi's COVID-19 case count reached 1,82,306 with 2,737 new cases and 19 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 17,692 and 1,60,114 respectively. The death toll is 4,500, as per the Delhi Government.

In Uttar Pradesh, 5,776 new cases, 4,448 recovered cases and 76 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 2,47,101 in the state including 57,598 active cases, 1,85,812 recovered cases and 3,691 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 30 deaths and 1,672 new cases of COVID-19 today. The total number of cases in the state is now 68,586 including 14,888 active cases, 52,215 recoveries and 1,483 deaths.

Karnataka reported 8,865 new cases, 7,122 recoveries and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 3,70,206 including 2,68,035 recoveries and 6,054 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 96,098.

In Kerala, 10 deaths and 1,553 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today. So far, 57,732 persons have been cured in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,199 new coronavirus cases, 9,499 recoveries and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 4,65,730 including 3,57,829 recoveries and 4,200 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,03,701, according to state Health Department.

Gujarat reported 1,325 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's case count has gone up to 1,00,375 including 16,131 active cases, 81,180 discharges and 3,064 deaths.

Punjab reported 1,527 new cases today. The total count of cases in the state is now 58,515 including 15,554 active cases, 41,271 discharged patients and 1,690 deaths.

Manipur recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases taking total reported count to 6,609 including 32 deaths, 4,774 recoveries and 1,803 active cases.

Goa reported 713 new cases and state's count of cases has gone up to 19,355 including 4,782 active cases, 14,361 recovered cases and 212 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 946 new coronavirus cases taking total cases to 22,180 including 14,945 recoveries and 300 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases, 680 recoveries and 11 deaths today, taking the total count of cases to 39,943, including 30,759 recoveries and 743 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 8,441. (ANI)