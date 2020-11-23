India's COVID-19 count crosses 91-lakh mark with 44,059 new cases

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India's coronavirus count crossed 91-lakh mark on Monday after 44,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The overall count of cases reached 91,39,866 including 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,641 recoveries.

With 511 more persons succumbing to the virus, the toll has mounted to 1,33,738, according to Health Ministry.

Today is the sixteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-mark was on November 7.

Delhi reported 4,454 new cases on Monday and 121 people died in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total COVID count in Delhi has reached 5,34,317, including 37,329 active cases, 4,88,476 recoveries and 8,512 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 4,153 new COVID-19 cases, 3,729 recoveries, and 30 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,84,361. There are 81,902 active cases in the state and 16,54,793 patients have recovered so far. The death toll in the state has reached 46,653.

Kerala recorded 3,757 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total active cases to 64,166. A total of 5,00,089 recoveries have been reported so far in the state.

West Bengal reported 3,557 new COVID-19 cases, 3,687 discharges, and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state stand at 4,59,918, including 25,030 active cases, 4,26,816 discharges, and 8,072 deaths.

A total of 3,232 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan today taking the total cases in the state to 2,47,168. The state has 24,116 active cases and 2,20,871 recoveries/discharges. The death toll in Rajasthan due to COVID-19 stands at 2,181.

Haryana recorded 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, 2,567 discharges, and 28 deaths on Monday. The COVID-19 count in the state has reached 2,19,963, with 20,214 active cases, 1,97,335 discharges, and 2,216 deaths.

A total of 1,624 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total cases in the state to 7,71,619. There are 12,245 active cases in the state while 7,71,619 patients have been discharged after recovering from the viral infection. A total of 11,622 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state.

Karnataka reported 1,509 new cases reported on Monday. Total cases in the state has reached 8,74,555, including 8,38,150 discharges and 11,678 deaths and 24,708 active cases.

A total of 1,487 new COVID-19 cases, 1,234 discharges/recoveries, and 17 deaths were reported in Gujarat today. The total positive cases in the state have reached 1,98, 899, including 1,81,187 recoveries,13,836 active cases, and 3,876 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 545 new COVID-19 cases, 1,390 recovered cases, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,62,758. There are 13,394 active cases, 8,42,416 recovered cases, and 6,948 deaths in the state.

Punjab recorded 748 new COVID-19 cases, 731 discharges, and 17 deaths today. The total count of cases in the state has reached 1,47,057, including 1,35,739 recoveries and 4,631 deaths. Active cases stand at 6,687.

A total of 376 new COVID-19 cases, 428 recovered cases, and seven deaths were reported in Uttarakhand today. The total count of cases in the state reached 71,632 including 65,530 recoveries, 4,298 active cases, and 1,162 deaths.

A total of 351 new COVID-19 cases, 608 recoveries, and 12 deaths were reported from Jammu and Kashmir today. The total cases in the UT has reached 1,06,899, including 5,431 active cases, 99,827 recoveries, and 1,641 deaths. (ANI)