India's COVID-19 count mounts to 1,58,333, recovery rate improves to 42.75 pc

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): With 6,566 more coronavirus cases and 194 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 86,110, while 67,692 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,531 in the country, said the MoHFW.

"The number of cases under active medical supervision is 86,110. So far, a total of 67,691 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3,266 patients were found cured. This takes our total recovery rate to 42.75 per cent," added the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 56,948 COVID-19 cases of which 17,918 patients have been cured/discharged while 1,897 fatalities due to disease have been reported, as of Thursday morning.

With 827 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, the State's total cases stand at 19,372 with 8,676 patients is active cases, 10,548 patients recovering from the disease so far.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi's count of COVID-19 cases stands at 15,257 including 7,264 recoveries and 303 fatalities.

In Gujarat, 15,195 positive cases have been reported, out of which 7,549 patients have recovered and 938 patients have died.

Six deaths and 131 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 7,947 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 7,261 positive cases including 3,927 recoveries and 313 fatalities so far.

A total of 269 more people have tested positive of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total count to 6,991.

Nineteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2,158. There are 172 active cases in the State now, as per the state's Department of Information and Public Relations.

West Bengal on Thursday reported 344 new COVID-19 cases taking the count to 4,356 inclusive of 229 deaths due to COVID-19.

In Karnataka, 115 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking the total number of cases to 2,533 inclusive of 823 discharged patients and 47 deaths, as per the state's Health Department.

In Kerala, 84 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh is 276 including 200 actives cases, 67 recovered and five deaths.

Assam's total COVID-19 cases have risen to 856 of which 762 are active patients, four fatalities and 87 patients have discharged.

Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 18 in the State.

As on midnight of May 27, 1,660 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, said the state's Health and Family Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, here on Thursday said that India is making efforts to develop a vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients, which will cost USD

2-3 billion.

"Vaccine normally takes 10-15 years to develop and costs 200-300 million dollars. Our effort now is to do this in one year. Hence, we need to do parallel processing. Instead of working on only one COVID-19 vaccine, the world is working on over 100 vaccines at the same time," he said while speaking at a press conference here.

Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog and Chairman, Empowered Group 1, has said that the fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine and drugs as India's science and technology institutions and pharma industry are very strong.

"The fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine and drugs. Our country's science and technology institutions and pharma industry are very strong. India's pharma industry is known as the pharmacy of the world and vaccines made in India are being used and are known all over the world," said Dr Paul

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today also held a meeting with Municipal Commissioners, District Magistrates of 13 COVID-19 hit cities to take stock of the situation.

Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories concerned attended the meeting. The 13 focus cities are Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu). (ANI)