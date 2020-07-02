India's COVID-19 count now above 6 lakh after 19,148 new cases; 434 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): With 19,148 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday.

The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients are "cured/discharged/migrated".

With 434 deaths reported from across the country, the death toll due to the disease has gone up to 17,834.

The Health Ministry said there are 1,32,912 more cured and discharged patients than active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that around 91 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India so far and soon this figure will touch the one crore.

Urging people not to panic, he said that the recovery rate has been improving and the doubling rate was 21-22 days. The recovery rate at present is 59.52 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to have the largest number of coronavirus cases. The state's count stands at 1,80,298 including 79,091 active cases, 93,154 cured patients and 8,053 deaths due to the disease.

Maharashtra government had earlier extended lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu with 98,392 reported cases, including 41,047 active cases, is the second-worst affected state. The state has seen death of 321 persons due to the disease.

Delhi has reported 89,802 cases with 59,992 patients cured and discharged and 2,803 deaths due to the disease.

Karanataka saw 1,502 new COVID-19 cases till 5 pm today taking the total number of cases in the state to 18,016. Nineteen persons lost their lives due to the disease in the state according to figures for the last 24 hours released on Thursday.

Punjab's COVID-19 case count has reached 5,784 with 120 new positive cases reported today.

Uttar Pradesh has 6,709 active cases while 16,629 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The state's COVID-19 count stands at 24,056 with 718 deaths reported due to the disease.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 13,861 COVID-19 cases of which 10,655 have been cured or discharged and 581 persons have died.

Gujarat's count of cases stands at 33,232 with 24,030 cured and discharged patients, 7,335 active cases and 1,867 deaths.

Haryana has reported 14,941 COVID-19 cases with 10,499 patients having been cured and discharged. The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,202 with 240 have died due to the disease.

In Rajasthan, 14,574 patients have been cured and discharged. The state has 3,317 active COVID-19 cases and 421 persons have died due to the disease. (ANI)

