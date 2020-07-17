India's COVID-19 count over 10 lakh with nearly 35,000 new cases; 687 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 10 lakh on Friday.

The death toll has gone up to 25,602 with 687 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the total count of cases stands at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active case and 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

The recovery rate stands at 63.33 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths on Friday. The total number of positive cases has risen to 2,92,589 including 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,538 new COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,60,907 including 47,782 active cases, 1,10,807 discharged cases and 2,315 deaths.

Delhi reported 1,462 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 1,20,107. The death toll has risen to 3,571 after 26 deaths were reported today. There are 17,235 active cases and 99,301 patients have recovered till date.

A total of 3,693 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka today taking the total number of cases to 55,115 cases including 20,757 recoveries and 1,147 deaths. The state reported 115 deaths due to the virus on Friday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 count has risen to 45,481 including 32,103 discharged patients and 2,089 deaths.

Kerala reported 791 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries and one death on Friday, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Puducherry reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has risen to 1,832 including 1,014 recoveries and 25 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,602 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 40,646 including 20,298 and 534 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 120 new COVID-19 positive cases today taking the total number of cases to 4,102.

Himachal Pradesh reported 18 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total count of cases to 1,402 including 383 active cases, 995 recoveries and nine deaths.

With 25 new cases, the total number of cases has risen to 660 in Chandigarh. There are 169 active cases and 480 patients have been cured to date.

The Health Ministry said that actual caseload of COVID-19 in the country is 342,756. It said only 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on oxygen beds.

"The actual caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 342,756, as on date. More than 6.35 lakhs (63.33 per cent) of the total cases have recovered. India, being the second-most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million. On the global scale, cases/million population in India are four to eight times less than some European countries," the ministry said in a release.

The Ministry said that the case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths/million is one of the lowest in the world. (ANI)