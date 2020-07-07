India's COVID-19 count over 7 lakh with 22,252 new cases, 467 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 case count crossed seven lakh on Tuesday while 467 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total count of cases reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday and the death toll has gone up to 20,160.

Of the total count of cases, 2,59,557 are active cases and 4,39,948 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The total count has increased from six to seven lakh in five days.

The Health Ministry said that the number of recovered patients reached 4,39,947 today and the number was 1,80,390 more than the active cases. India's recovery rate has gone up to 61.13 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with a total of 2,11,987 reported cases out of which 87,699 are active cases, 1,15,262 patients have been cured/discharged and 9,026 patients have died.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,14,978 cases with 1,571 deaths while Delhi has reported 1,00,823 cases including 25,620 active cases, 72,088 recovered and 3,115 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has reported 36,772 COVID-19 cases including 8,497 active cases, 26,315 recovered patients and 1,960 deaths.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 272 new COVID-19 positive cases and 111 recoveries were reported in the state today. The total count of cases stands at 5,894 including 2,411 active cases. There are 169 COVID-19 hotspots in the state now.

Karnataka has reported 25,317 COVID-19 cases including, 14,389 active cases, 10,527 recovered patients and 401 deaths.

A total of 385 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 3,088 in the state.

Mizoram has reported a total of 197 COVID-19 cases including 58 active cases and 139 cured/discharged.

Fourteen persons recovered in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours and a person was found positive for the virus. The total count of cases in the state stands at 1078, including 764 cured and nine deaths.

A total of 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours and 29 patients recovered in this period. The total count of cases in the force stands at 1,454, including 852 recovered and 595 active cases.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 8,675 COVID-19 cases with 3,219 active cases, 5,318 recovered patients and 138 deaths.

The Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 tests in India crossed 1 crore mark as a result of continuously expanding network of testing labs in the country.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 2,41,430 samples were tested for COVID-19 on July 6 which has taken the total number of samples tested till Monday to 1,02,11,092. (ANI)

