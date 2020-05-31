India's COVID-19 count reach 1,73,763 with 7,964 new cases; 265 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): With the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,73,763, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

With 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971.

Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 86,422 are active and 82,370 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected State with 62,228 COVID-19 cases. According to MoHFW, there are 33,133 active cases in the State. 26,997 people have been cured or discharged while 2,098 people have died in Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu reported 856 new cases and six deaths today, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the State to 21,184. Out of them, 9,021 are active cases. The toll stands at 160 in the State, according to Tamil Nadu's Health Department.

Delhi has reported 1,163 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the State to 18,549, according to the Delhi government. 18 new deaths were reported in Delhi today. The city's toll now stands at 416.

Gujarat in the last 24 hours reported 412 new cases. The total count of COVID-19 cases rises to 16,356 including 9,230 cured/discharged and 1,007 deaths. In the last 24 hours, more 27 deaths were reported. Now, there are 6,119 active cases in Gujarat.

Rajasthan has reported 8,365 cases of COVID-19 so far. There are 2,937 active cases in the State. 5,244 people have been cured, while 184 people have died in the State.

Karnataka reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 2,922 including 1,874 active cases. The total COVID-19 deaths in the State stands at 49, according to the state's Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 7,645 cases of COVID-19, while 3,042 are active cases in the State. 4,269 people have been cured or discharged while 334 people have died in the State.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 7,284 COVID-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh is 59 per cent, a senior official said on Saturday.

"A total of 4,462 COVID-19 patients have recovered till to date. The toll in the State stands at 204. The recovery rate is at 59 per cent," said UP's Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

In Bihar, 150 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 3,509, as per the state's Health Department.

With 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 1,100, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

There are 968 active cases while 125 patients have recovered from the disease. Four people have died so far in the State, added Sarma.

Uttarakhand has reported 11 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the State's count of positive cases to 727, said the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare.

Andhra Pradesh reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as per information provided by the state's COVID-19 nodal officer. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 2,944, including 792 active cases.

A total of 297 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh till to date, including 86 cured and five deaths, according to Himachal Pradesh's Health Department.

West Bengal has reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases stand at 5,130 and the toll is at 237, according to West Bengal's Department of Health.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has informed that 58 persons tested COVID-19 positive today. 10 persons recovered today. The number of active cases is 624. In all, 575 persons have recovered so far.

Haryana has reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1923 in the state. Out of these, 932 are active cases. The toll stands at 20, according to Haryana Health Department.

Punjab has so far reported 2,233 cases of COVID-19 including 222 active cases. 1,967 people have recovered or discharged while 44 deaths have occurred in Punjab, as per the state's Health Department.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1."

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," said the MHA in a release. (ANI)

