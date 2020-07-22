India's COVID-19 count reaches 11,92,915, recovery rate stands at 63.13 pc

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): With the spike of 37,724 new cases, India's COVID-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry also stated that with 28,472, India has registered highest ever recoveries in a single day, taking the number of patients who have recovered to 7,53,050. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 63.13 per cent, it added.

The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state as it reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases, 280 deaths, 5,552 discharged cases on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths, said Maharashtra government.

In Mumbai, a total of 1,310 COVID-19 cases, 1,563 recovered/discharged and 58 death were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,04,572, which includes 75,118 recovered/discharged and 5,872 deaths, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

The second worst-hit state, Tamil Nadu reported 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths on Wednesday. The total number of cases stands at 1,86,492 including 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 discharges and 2,700 deaths, State Health Department said.

Earlier, a special committee was formed in Tamil Nadu to check the details of deaths in the state from March to till date.

The national capital recorded a total of 1,227 coronavirus cases, which includes 1,532 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 29 deaths on Wednesday, as per the Delhi government. With this, the total count for COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,26,323 in Delhi including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths reported so far, the government added.

A total of 4,764 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 47,069 and death toll to 1,519. Out of the new cases, 2,050 cases have been reported in Bengaluru, the State Health Department said today.

West Bengal witnessed a total of 2,291 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 49,321 including 18,450 active cases, 29,650 discharged cases and 1,221 deaths, as per the State Health Department.

As per the Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 in the last 24 hours. The number of discharged and deaths stand at 33,500 and 1,263 respectively. Over 45,650 samples were tested in the state yesterday, over 16 lakhs tests done so far, Prasad added.

In the last 24 hours, 6,045 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases rise to 64,713 including 31,763 active cases, 3,2127 discharges and 823 deaths, state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mizoram is 317 including 179 cured/discharged cases and 138 active cases, Department of Information and Public Relations, State government said on Wednesday.

Manipur government on Wednesday informed that 45 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last late 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 2,060 of which 642 are active and 1418 recovered cases, the government said.

The state government also said that the state will go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm on Thursday.

Health Department, Chandigarh informed that 29 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Union Territory on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 780 including 241 active cases and 13 deaths.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 1,038 new COVID-19 have been reported, which is the highest single-day spike in cases in the state. Out of the new cases, 226 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram and number of active cases now stands at 8,818, he said.

A total of 414 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 11,301. Death toll rises 269 after 6 deaths were reported today, State Govt said.

Bihar on Wednesday reported 1502 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 30,066 including 19,876 discharged cases, 208 deaths and 9981 active cases, State Health Department said.

As many as 724 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of cases to 28,186, said State Health Department today.

While its neighbour, Uttarakhand, recorded 451 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 5,300 including 3,349 recoveries and 57 deaths, as per the State Health Department.

There are 15,711 COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir including 6,831 active cases, 8,607 recovered and 273 deaths, said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In view of the spur in COVID-19 cases, Samba District Magistrate ordered complete lockdown in Samba and Baribrahmana tehsils from July 23 to July 26.

In the last 24 hours, 1,020 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths have been reported in Gujarat, taking the tally to 51,485 which includes 12,016 active cases, 37,240 cured/discharged cases and 2,229 deaths, said the State Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed on Wednesday that lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24. Earlier, State Health Department had shared that a total of 747 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths have been reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 24,842 and the death toll to 770.

Directorate of Health Services, Goa also said that 149 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,176 including 1,607 active cases, 2,541 recovered cases and 28 deaths.

Besides, as many as 961 COVID-19 cases, six deaths, 620 recoveries and 542 patients were discharged in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today, said the State Health Department. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 32,334 including 583 deaths, 23,364 recovered and 22,470 discharged.

India is responding with utmost urgency to coronavirus from the very beginning and has been continuously strengthening preparedness and response measures, WHO Regional Director (South-East Asia) Poonam Khetrapal Singh said on Wednesday.

"India is responding with utmost urgency to COVID-19 from the start. It's been continuously strengthening preparedness and response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging and stocking up medicines and essentials," Singh said at a virtual briefing.

Replying to the question of what more needs to be done in controlling the spread of COVID-19, she said all countries including India must continue to implement core public health and social distancing measures. (ANI)