India's COVID-19 count reaches 18,895, recovery rate stands at 17.48 pc

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday, with Maharashtra being the worst-hit state, even as the government said the recovery percentage for the infection stood at 17.48 per cent.

Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases across the country, with the count at 4,669, while Delhi (2,081) and Gujarat (2,066) are the two next-most affected states.

Fresh cases were reported today from Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Punjab among other states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported 232 deaths, the highest fatality rate than any other state.

At a regular media briefing on COVID-19 situation in India, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said a total of 3,252 people have been cured of coronavirus in the country so far, including 705 patients who were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery percentage to 17.48 per cent.

Agarwal also said that the ministry has issued detailed guidelines to all the states that while focusing on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided.

"We have issued detailed guidelines to all states that while we focus on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided, be it for dialysis or HIV/cancer treatments. At the same time, required infection management prevention should be in place," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to all the states and directed them to ensure adequate availability of blood in blood banks.

Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates:

1. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday advised the states to stop using COVID-19 rapid testing kits for the time being owing to big variations in their results and added that it would issue an advisory in this regard in the next two days.

2. The government said that a portal -- covidwarriors.gov.in -- has been created as a master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers and a total of 1.24 crore corona warriors are now available in the country.

3. The Centre informed that a total of 15,000 AYUSH professionals have been deployed in 17 states and UTs in management of COVID-19. It also said that more than one lakh AYUSH professionals and 55,000 AYUSH students have been trained and ready for deployment.

4. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh suggested the Centre a three-pronged strategy to bail out states from COVID-19 crisis, including a three-month special financial package and extension to 15th Finance Commission till October 2021 for submission of its final report.

5. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to take certain measures to further facilitate fundraising by corporates through capital markets in keeping with its ongoing efforts to ease processes in light of COVID-19.

6. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 30 lakh more people who do not have ration cards will be given ration. He also said that nearly one crore people in the national capital are being given free ration.

7. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the country has surplus grains stock of 539 lakh tonnes and assured of no shortage of foodgrains in the future.

8. Harsh Vardhan said there have been reports that convalescent plasma can play a crucial role in the recovery of COVID-19 patients. He said that Red Cross volunteers have been requested to approach people, who have recovered from COVID-19, and motivate them to donate blood.

9. The Maharashtra government has revoked lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions as 'people are not behaving responsibly'. The remaining parts of the state will continue to have partial exemptions.

10. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the lockdown situation in the state and directed senior officials to conduct more COVID-19 testing. (ANI)