India's COVID-19 count reaches 6,48,315, recovery rate 60.81 per cent

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): With the highest ever single-day spike of 22,771 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally reached 6,48,315 on Saturday.

Out of the total case, 2,35,433 patients are active cases while 3,94,227 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

However, with 14,335 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate reached 60.81 per cent.

Meanwhile, 442 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,655.

During the last 24 hours 2,42,383 samples have been tested, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 95,40,132, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 1,839 cases have been reported in the Karnataka, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,549, said Karnataka Health department.

The total number of cases are inclusive of 11,966 active cases, 9244 discharged patients and 335 deaths.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the virus -- has a total of 1,92,990 cases including 8,376 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,280 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking total cases to 1,07,001, stated State Health Department. A total of 65 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the state taking the death toll to 1,450. There are 44,956 active cases in the state, it said.

Delhi on Saturday reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 97,200. It is inclusive of 3,004 patients succumbing to the virus, 25,940 active cases and 68,256 recovered cases.

According to the Punjab Health Department, 172 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported taking the total number of cases to 6,109. Five deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 162.

In the last 24 hours, 772 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. There are 7,627 active cases, 18154 discharges so far and 773 patients have succumbed to the infection, he said.

Puducherry Health Department informed that 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Union Territory, taking the total number of cases to 904 including 405 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Kerala recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking active cases to 2,129, said State Health Minister KK Shailaja. There are 135 COVID-19 hotspots in the state and 1,77,769 people are under observation, she said.

A total of 349 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 11,460, said the State Health Department on Saturday. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, there are 8,211 recovered cases, said the health department.

According to Himachal Pradesh Health Department, there are 1,041 COVID-19 cases in the State including, 686 cured and 9 deaths.

Even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the Indian government for its efforts in tackling COVID-19, the world nodal health agency said that India should also focus on data management originating from the pandemic.

According to WHO, India's big challenge is "population", its geographic diversity, heterogeneity and the fact that India has multiple epidemics going on every state.

WHO appreciated the Indian government's strong political leadership to focus on important things like developing diagnostics and being able to scale that up, also being very systematic about the lockdown measures and unlocking in an organised manner.

This is now the next phase India and many other countries are facing and should think about a long-term strategy, says WHO. (ANI)

