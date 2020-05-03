India's COVID-19 count surges to 40,263 but mortality rate remains lowest in world

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The country witnessed the sharpest increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 2,487 people getting infected with the virus, while 87 others succumbing to the coronavirus.

The total cases are inclusive of 10,886 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 1,306 deaths. At present, there are 28,070 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that not more than 50 people would be allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people could attend the last rites of a deceased person.

"Not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

Stating that they have suggested the Centre lift lockdown in the national capital, Kejriwal said the Center's decision of lockdown on March 24 was very important.

"If we had not implemented the lockdown, then the situation in the country could have been horrific now," he added.

He further said: "That time the country was not ready to fight COVID19. We had no idea of social distancing. Neither the people nor hospitals were ready. We had no personal protective equipment kits or testing kits either."

The CM said that they would not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. "The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?"

The Delhi government will take strict action against those found spitting at public places," he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of policemen, civic body staff, officers and employees of district administration under the Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Baghel congratulated him for implementing the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (Amendment), 2020. He stated that in Chhattisgarh, health service personnel, policemen and officers and employees of other departments are performing their duties by establishing complete coordination.

"Although no incident of attack on healthcare personnel has occurred in Chhattisgarh, the above ordinance provides strong protection for warriors fighting corona infection. Along with this, a Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare workers has been announced by the Government of India, which is a welcome step," he said.

Drawing Modi's attention towards the contribution of thousands of employees and officers who are working day and night to make the lockdown successful, the Chief Minister said many employees and officers have also been infected with COVID-19 while performing their duties.

"But it is a matter of concern that these state employees and officers are not included in the insurance scheme being implemented by the Government of India for healthcare workers," he said.

"Under the ordinance, Section-1A (b) (ii) includes such persons who are authorised to take necessary steps to prevent the epidemic. That is, policemen, officers and employees of local bodies and district administration will also be definitely included in the periphery of this definition. They are making tireless efforts for the prevention and control of corona infection. Therefore, benefits should be obtained to these people considering them to be health workers," he said.

Amid the new cases of COVID-19 being reported every day from various parts of the country, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that no coronavirus cases have been confirmed today here.

"I am happy to say that no cases of coronavirus have been found today. As of now, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 95," said Shailaja. She further said that as many as 401 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in the state.

She said that Mananthavady in Wayanad, Edakkattuvayal and Manjalloor panchayats in Ernakulam and Santhanpara panchayat in Idukki district have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

"With three more areas being declared as hotspots, the total number of hotspots in the state now stands at 84," she added.

In a major relief, the safety trial of mycobacterial w (Mw) drug has been completed but its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients at PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS-Delhi and Bhopal, said Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Sunday.

Mycobacterium w, originally developed as an immunomodulator for leprosy, acts through the toll-like receptor pathway and enhances host-T cell responses.

"The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug has been completed. But its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients at PGIMER, Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS-Bhopal," said Dr Ram.

A study is being conducted by PGIMER-Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi, and AIIMS-Bhopal to analyse the use of Mw -- heat-killed mycobacterium indicus pranii -- as an adjunct to the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

In a recently concluded multi-centre trial, the PGIMER found that Mw reduces mortality among ICU patients with severe sepsis and it can potentially decrease the cytokine storm seen in patients with COVID-19, and may thus be of potential benefit in managing these patients and decreasing mortality. (ANI)

"Today more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted in hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in the last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, today it is around 12 days," the Minister told ANI after visiting Lady Hardinge Hospital here.

2. An Ayurvedic medicine developed by Pankajakasthuri Herbal Research Foundation in Kerala has been approved for a clinical trial on COVID-19 patients by the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI).

"Zingivir-H tablet, which is effective against respiratory infections, viral fever, acute viral bronchitis, has been found to be effective against the respiratory syncytial virus and Influenza virus during scientific validation.

In vitro experiments done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology have proven that there are no side effects in the human cell," Dr J Hareendran Nair, founder, Pankajakasthuri Herbal Research Foundation, told ANI.

He said that after the study he approached medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Delhi.

3. As many as 63 people who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, to Nawanshahr in Punjab, have tested positive for COVID-19, said Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner. As many as 42 Hazur Sahib returnees to Sri Muktsar Sahib have also tested positive for COVID-19.

4. Sunday's event of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying over hospitals including the LNJP in Delhi, and showering petals as a mark of gratitude to the efforts and sacrifice of the corona warriors, give the doctors and other staff a morale boost, support and encouragement. "IAF helicopters flying over this hospital and showering petals is a great morale boost and encouragement for all of us to fight against the coronavirus," Dr Kapil Bhide, one of the doctors at LNJP, told ANI.

5. Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in green, orange and red zone areas, but not in containment zones.

As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane. However, there is no restriction on the number of shops selling essential items. The government has issued a list of guidelines informing what will be allowed and not allowed in different zones of the state.

6. West Bengal on Sunday announced health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers including journalists.

"Our government in Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists. Press Freedom Day," state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

7. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that his government has allowed labourers to travel to their hometowns in the state on KSRTC buses free of charge for three days starting on Sunday.

"Labourers have been allowed to travel in KSRTC buses free of charge from the district centres and capital Bengaluru to their hometowns in Karnataka for three days from today," Yediyurappa said.

"The government will bear the cost of travel. The concern is that a large number of labourers should not assemble at any bus stop," he added.

8. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday said 384 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 4,122.

"A total of 4,122 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi so far. Out of the total cases, 1,256 have recovered. There have been 64 deaths so far. Of the total cases, 384 cases have been reported yesterday," Jain told ANI.

The Minister said: "I think we have to learn to live with corona. It will be there for a long period of time."

9. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the people to stay wherever they are and not to rush to the borders of the state as the relaxation is only for migrant labourers as per the Centre's guidelines.

According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during a review meeting with officials, the Chief Minister told the public to stay at the place where they are and not to undertake any journey.

10. After the personal staff member of a top-ranking officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive for COVID-19, the headquarters of the paramilitary force in Delhi has been sealed for sanitisation until further orders, officials said on Sunday.

After test reports of the staffer, who had been turning for duty regularly at the Lodhi Road office, turned positive for novel coronavirus, the entire office has been sealed, officials said.

The entire building at the CGO complex, which houses the offices of Director General (DG) CRPF and Special Director General (SDG) CRPF, will be sanitised. (ANI)