India's COVID-19 fatality rate on steady decline

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 has touched 1.48 per cent and the country continues to report one of the lowest mortality rates, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.



The Ministry said that the widespread and comprehensive testing, prompt tracing, quick isolation, and effective treatment of severe patients in ICUs through a standard of care protocol across government and private hospitals have resulted in this outcome.

It also said that 22 States and UTs demonstrated CFR of less than the national average.

India recorded 50,357 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday taking overall cases in the country to 84,62,081. (ANI)

