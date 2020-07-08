India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, touches 61.53 per cent

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ahs pushed up India's coronavirus infection count which went up to 7,42,417 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase and has touched 61.53 per cent, according to the Union health ministry.

According to MoHFW, of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged while one patient has been migrated.

The death toll touched 20,642, with 482 deaths reported in a day and there are 2,64,944 active cases and around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far.

The Ministry said that during the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested of which more than 53,000 samples have been tested in private labs. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,04,73,771.

Meanwhile, it said that the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days.

"It has touched 61.53 per cent today," the ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected with over 5,000 new cases and the State reporting 2,17,121 coronavirus cases and 9,250 fatalities.

Maharashtra Police reported 278 COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 48 hours, taking active cases in the force to 1,113 and death toll to 71.

Tamil Nadu -- the second worst-affected state from COVID-19 -- has a total of 1,22,350 cases and 1,700 deaths due to coronavirus.

The state reported 64 deaths and 3,756 new COVID-19 positive cases today. There are 46,480 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi recorded a total of 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

Kerala recorded 301 new COVID-19 cases and 107 recoveries today, taking active cases to 2,605. A total of 3,561 patients have recovered from the disease so far, State Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Himachal Pradesh Health Department said that state's COVID-19 cases reaches 1,092 with active cases stood at 260.

Three new COVID19 positive cases were reported in Mizoram; the total number of cases in the state stands at 201 including 58 active cases and 143 cured/discharged.

A total of 749 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, informed the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches 13,274, including 9,338 recovered cases.

Meanwhile, on the orders of District Magistrate, Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10 to July 16, in view of the CVOID-19 pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. Active cases in the state stood at 9,980.

A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Seventeen personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 166 in the force.

Meanwhile, Indian government is organising meetings for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) with the World Health Organization (WHO) and one such meeting was held on Tuesday evening.

According to the ITBP, the WHO team conducted sessions for the medical staff on infection control and safety protocols. "There will be another round of training by the WHO on Friday as well for the doctors," ITBP officials told ANI.

A total of 282 personnel have recovered from the disease.

Rajasthan has recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths till 8.30 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 16,036 and deaths to 629. The number of active cases in the State stands at 3,420.

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,435 including 793 recoveries.

Uttarakhand reported 28 new COVID-19 positive cases today taking the total number of cases to 3,258 including 2,650 recoveries, 534 active cases and 46 deaths.

The percentage recovery for COVID-19 patients in the state is 81.34 per cent, according to state health department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has reported 12,522 COVID-19 cases including, 4,179 active cases, 8,329 recovered and 14 deaths so far.

While, West Bengal reports 23,837 cases including, 7,243 active cases, 15,790 recovered and 804 deaths.

Gujarat has reported 37,550 cases including 8,853 active cases, 26,720 recovered and 1,977 deaths.

A total of 1,062 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.

The maximum number of today's positive cases in the State were reported from Chittor, Guntur, East Godavari districts, among others. (ANI)