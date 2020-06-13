India's COVID-19 recovery rate now 49.95 pc, over 1.5 lakh patients cured

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country is currently at 49.95 per cent with a total of 1,54,329 patients getting cured of the disease till Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 7,135 patients infected with the virus have been cured in the past 24 hours in the country, the Ministry said.

The testing capacity has also been ramped up significantly and currently, a total of 885 labs, including 642 government and 243 private, are carrying out tests for COVID-19.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples were tested for the virus. The total number of samples tested so far stands at 55,07,182," the MoHFW said.

Meanwhile, there are 1,45,779 active cases of the infection in the country, while 8,884 deaths have been reported due to the disease. (ANI)