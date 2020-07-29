India's COVID-19 tally breaches 15 lakh mark

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally breached the 15 lakh cases mark on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's coronavirus cases have risen to 15.31 lakh. The number of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 while 9,88,030 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

768 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the virus -- has 1,47,896 active cases and 13,883 deaths. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has a total of 54,896 active cases and 3,571 deaths.

Delhi has a total of 10,994 active cases and 3,853 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 28 is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)