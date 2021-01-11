India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,04,66,595, active cases stand at 2,22,526

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,92,909 while the death toll has reached 1,51,160.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,17,55,831 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 10 including 6,59,209 samples tested yesterday.

India on Monday reported daily coronavirus case fatalities below 170 after 229 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 161 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,160.

The country's total active caseload has fallen to 2.25 lakh (2,22,526) today. The present active caseload consists of just 2.13 per cent of India's total positive cases.

16,959 cases have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours that has led to a net decline of 809 from the total active caseload. The total recovered cases stand at 10,092,909.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases, which is steadily increasing is nearing 99 lakhs and presently stands at 98,70,383. The coronavirus recovery rate is also improved to 96.43 per cent today.

Ladakh reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and 16 discharges on Sunday.

Manipur reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries today, says State Health Department. Total cases so far: 28,693, total recoveries: 27,851, active cases: 477, total deaths: 365, recovery rate is 97.06 per cent.

According to the Department of Information and Public relations Leh Ladakh, the active cases in the Union Territory has come down to 197. The current count of 190 active cases is reported from Leh district while seven from Kargil district.

Puducherry reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and 34 recoveries on Monday.

According to the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, the count of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory stands at 38,478, while the number of active cases currently stands at 305.

With 244 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total caseload in the state reached 3,32,106 on Sunday, State Health Department informed.

Bihar reported 213 new COVID19 cases today so far, the active cases in the state rise to 4290.

Tamil Nadu reported 682 new COVID-19 cases, 869 discharges, and six deaths in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department. Total cases: 8,26,943, Total discharges: 8,07,744, Death toll: 12,228 and Active cases: 6,971.

Rajasthan reported 429 new COVID-19 cases, 568 recoveries and 2 deaths today. Total cases: 3,13,425, Total recoveries: 3,04,104, Death toll: 2,736 and Active cases: 6,585.

Kerala reported 3,110 new COVID-19 cases and 3,922 recoveries today. Total recoveries stand at 7,47,389 while the active cases reach 63,346.

Andhra Pradesh reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, 213 recoveries and 2 death in the last 24 hours. Total cases reach 8,85,037, total recoveries at 8,75,456 and the death toll has reached 7,131. The total number of active cases stand at 2,450.

Telangana recorded a total of 224 new COVID-19 cases, 461 discharges, and one death on Sunday.

The State Health Department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,90,008. The tally of deaths and discharges stand at 1,566 and 2,83,924 respectively.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands' COVID-19 count has reached 4,960 after one more person tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration said that the new case was detected during contact tracing.

With just one fresh COVID-19 case reported in the last 24 hours, Mizoram's count of people infected with the virus has climbed to 4,293. (ANI)