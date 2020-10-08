India's COVID-19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): With a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark on Thursday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

As per the MoHFW, with 971 deaths the toll due to the disease has now reached 1,05,526 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it reported 13,395 new COVID-19 cases, 358 deaths and 15,575 discharges on Thursday. The total cases in the state has risen to 14,93,884, including 39,430 deaths and 11,96,441 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,41,986, the State Health Department said.

Delhi reported 2,726 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths and 2,643 recoveries/discharges/migrations in the last 24 hours. The total cases have risen to 3,00,833, including 5,616 deaths and 2,72,948 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases in the national capital stand at 22,232, the Government of Delhi said.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,088 new COVID-19 cases, 5718 discharges and 68 deaths today. The total cases in the state have risen to 6,40,943, including 5,86,454 discharges and 10,052 deaths, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said.

Karnataka reported 10,704 new COVID-19 cases, 9,613 discharges and 101 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,79,356 including 5,52,519 discharges and 9,675 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,17,143, the State Health Department said.

Haryana reported 1,284 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,38,682. A total of 1,26,267 have been discharged so far, after recovering from the disease and 1,548 have died. Active cases stand at 10,867, the Health Department, Government of Haryana reported.



Gujarat reported 1,278 new COVID19 cases, 1,266 discharges and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,47,951, including 1,27,923 discharges and 3541 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,487, the Government of Gujarat said.

A total of 930 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,21,716 including 10,775 active cases and 3,741 deaths, the State Government informed.

Puducherry recorded 386 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths and 326 discharges today. The total cases in the union territory have risen to 30,539, including 556 deaths and 25,256 recoveries, the Government of Puducherry said.

Uttarakhand reported 400 new coronavirus cases today, taking total cases to 53,359 with 7,849 active cases, 44,535 recoveries and 702 deaths, the State Health Department said.

Rajasthan recorded 2,138 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,52,605, including 1605 deaths and 21,382 active cases. the Government of Rajasthan said.

A total of 190 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths were reported in Manipur today. The total positive cases now stand at 12,679, including 2,877 active cases, 9,719 recoveries and 83 deaths to date. The recovery rate is 76.65 per cent, the Government of Manipur said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 696 new COVID-19 cases, 1,336 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 81,793, including 69,020 recoveries and 1,291 deaths. Active cases stand at 11,482, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Kerala recorded 5,445 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 90,579 active cases in the state and 1,67,256 people have recovered from the infection to date, the State Government said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,94,321 samples were tested on Wednesday. (ANI)

