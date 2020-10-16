India's COVID-19 tally crosses 73 lakh with over 67000 new cases

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): With a spike of 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,12,390 active cases, and 63,83,442 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 680 deaths reported, the toll is at 1,11,266 in the country.

Meanwhile, with 1,92,459 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state by the COVID-19 in the country.

Maharashtra reported 10,226 new COVID-19 cases, 13,714 discharges, and 337 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 15,64,615, said the state Health Department.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,14,006 active cases, while 6,11,167 people have recovered and 10,198 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Karnataka reported 8,477 new COVID-19 cases, 8,841 discharges, and 85 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 7,43,848, including 1,13,538 active cases, 6,20,008 discharges and 10,283 deaths, said the state Health Department.

Kerala currently has 93,925 active cases. As many as 2,15,149 people have recovered from the viral infection there, while 1,066 people have lost their lives to it.

Tamil Nadu has 42,566 active cases, alongside 10,423 fatalities.

"Tamil Nadu reported 49 deaths and 4,410 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,74,802. So far, 6,22,458 people have been discharged in the state, including 5,055 discharges today, said the state Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,038 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 7,71,503, including 7,25,099 recoveries, 40,047 active cases and 6,357 deaths, said the state Health Department.

Delhi reported 3,483 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths and 2,755 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rose to 3,21,031, including 5,924 deaths and 2,92,502 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,605.



As many as, 13,985 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 41,906 rapid antigen tests have been conducted today, said the government of Delhi.

Odisha reported 2,470 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of active cases to 25,106, according to its Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday.

Mizoram reported 13 new COVID-19 infections pushing the total tally to 2,220, out of which 99 are active cases.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 648 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths today. The total positive cases in the Union Territory rose to 86,057, including 9,058 active cases, 75,641 recoveries, and 1,358 deaths, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Uttarakhand reported 423 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 56,493, including 5,682 active cases, 49,631 recoveries and 814 deaths, said the state Health Department.

Gujarat reported 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, 1,329 discharges and 11 deaths today, taking the total tally to 1,56,283, including 1,37,870 recoveries, 3,609 deaths and 14,804 active cases, according to the state Health Department.

Manipur recorded 284 new COVID-19 cases and one death today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 14,378, including 11,081 recoveries, 3,193 active cases and 104 deaths, said the state Health Department.

Puducherry has recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases, 213 discharges and two deaths today. Total cases in the Union Territory rose to 32,486, including 4,551 active cases, 27,365 recoveries, and 570 deaths, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry.

Rajasthan detected 2,039 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 1,67,279, including 1,708 deaths, 1,43,984 recoveries, and 21,587 active cases, said the state Health Department.

Himachal Pradesh detected 56 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state rose to 18,155, including 2,522 active cases, 15,357 recoveries, and 255 deaths, said the state Health Department.

As many as 83 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases now stands at 13,477, including 1,044 active cases, 12,232 cured cases, and 201 deaths, said the Union Territory Health Department.

Punjab reported 511 new COVID-19 cases, 1,111 discharges, and 29 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,26,230 to date, including 1,15,186 discharges, 7,090 active cases, and 3,954 deaths, said the state Health Department. (ANI)



