India's COVID-19 tally crosses 80-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): With 49,881 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 80,40,203, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



With 517 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounts to 1,20,527, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile, a total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 28. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

