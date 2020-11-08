India's COVID-19 tally crosses 85-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

With 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,12,665 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,68,968.

The country's death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,26,121 after 559 deaths today.

Maharashtra reported 1,00,068 active cases, 15,69,090 recoveries and 45,115 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 33,339 active cases, 7,99,439 recoveries and 11,369 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 40,258 active cases and 6,912 deaths while 3,83,614 people recovered from the infection till now. Kerala reported 83,377 active cases, 3,95,624 recoveries and the death toll stood at 1,668 on Sunday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 7, of these, 11,94,487 samples were tested yesterday.

India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 has touched 1.48 per cent and the country continues to report one of the lowest mortality rates, as per the MoHFW on Sunday.

The Ministry said that the widespread and comprehensive testing, prompt tracing, quick isolation, and effective treatment of severe patients in ICUs through a standard of care protocol across government and private hospitals have resulted in this outcome. (ANI)