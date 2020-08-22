India's COVID-19 tally nears 3 million; 69,878 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally neared the three million mark after 69,878 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this latest spike, India's coronavirus cases stand at 29,75,702. The total cases are inclusive of 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 945 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the death toll 55,794.

As per the health ministry's website, Maharashtra has a total of 1,64,879 active cases and 21,698 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. Tamil Nadu has 53,413 active cases and 6,340 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 87,803 active cases and 3,092 fatalities due to COVID-19. Karnataka has a total of 83,082 active cases and 4,522 deaths.

Delhi has a total of 11,426 active cases and 4,270 deaths.

The total number of samples tested up to 21st August is 3,44,91,073 which is also inclusive of 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)