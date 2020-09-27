India's COVID-19 tally nears 60-lakh mark with spike of 88,600 new cases

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 case count neared the 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 26 is 7,12,57,836. The number of samples tested on September 26 is 9,87,861.

A total of 92,043 new COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The Ministry informed that 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 States and Union Territories.

Uttarakhand reported 764 COVID19 cases and 813 discharges today, taking the total cases in the state to 47,045, including 35,462 recoveries and 574 deaths. Active cases stand at 10,799, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19.

The active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 2,69,535, Karnataka at 1,01,801, Andhra Pradesh 65,794, Uttar Pradesh 57,086 and Tamil Nadu 46,336.

As many as 3,922 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Odisha, taking the state's coronavirus count to 2,09,374, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Himachal Pradesh reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 14,008.

"Mizoram reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,865, including 1,316 discharged cases. The active cases stand at 549, said the State Government.

As many as 169 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 22,629 in the force including 19,198 recoveries, 3,190 active cases and 241 deaths, said Maharashtra Police.

As many as 2,084 new COVID-19 cases, 1,837 discharged cases and 15 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,28,859 till date, including 19,700 active cases, 1,06,671 discharged cases and 1,411 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 372 new COVID-19 cases, 443 discharges, and 13 deaths have been reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of positive cases to 26,400 so far, including 5,239 active cases, 20,648 recovered cases and 513 deaths till date, said State Health Department, Government of Puducherry.

Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 1,365 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 72,190, including 52,859 recoveries and 1,132 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,199, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Karnataka recorded 9,543 new COVID-19 cases (out of 67,857 tests), 6,522 discharges and 79 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,75,566 including 4,62,241 discharges, 8,582 deaths and 1,04,724 active cases. Bengaluru Urban has highest active cases at 44,274, according to the State Health Department.

Manipur reported 248 new cases and 195 recoveries today, taking total cases to 10,299 including 7,776 recoveries, 64 deaths and 2,359 active cases, said State Health Department. (ANI)