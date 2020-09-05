India's COVID-19 tally past 40-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 86,432

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past 40-lakh mark on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

As many as 19,218 new COVID-19 cases,13,289 discharges and 378 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra. Total number of cases is now 8,63,062 including 2,10,978 active cases and 6,25,773 recoveries, said State Health Department.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,59,346 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 4, and over 4.77 crore samples have been tested so far.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.74 per cent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline.

Karnataka has reported 9,746 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 99,617. There have been 2,83,298 recoveries and 6,298 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 1,251 new COVID-19 cases today; 739 from Jammu division and 512 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases os now at 42241 including 9,547 active cases, 31,924 recoveries and 770 deaths, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases, 5,859 discharges and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,583, discharges to 3,98,366 and death toll to 7,748, said State Health Department.

As many as 3,543 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,20,221, the health department informed on Saturday.

The total figure includes 90,331 people who have recovered and 29,299 active cases. So far, 538 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

As many as 718 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 88,515, said the State Health Department.

A total of 2,511 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 4, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state.

As many as 1,515 new COVID-19 positive cases and 69 deaths have been reported in Punjab today. Total number of cases is now at 61527 and death toll at 1808, said the Punjab Government.

As many as 234 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death has been reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases is now at 5,502 including 2,140 active cases and 69 deaths, said Health Department, Chandigarh.

A total of 258 more Maharashtra police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive while 2 died in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force rose to 16,401 including 2,789 active cases, 13,446 recoveries and 166 deaths till date, said Maharashtra Police.

As many as 950 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases to 23,961, said State Control Room COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,825 new COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now is 4,87,331 including 1,00,880 active cases, 3,82,104 recoveries and 4347 deaths, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

