India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,04,95,147, active cases at 2,14,507

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,529.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,34,89,114 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 12, of which 8,36,227 samples were tested yesterday.

Bihar reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the total count of cases has gone up to 2,56,309 cases. According to the Bihar Health Department, four more people have died due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 1, 443.

Odisha's total COVID-19 went up to 3,32,541 on Wednesday with 210 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state.

With 331 new cases, Telangana on Wednesday saw its total coronavirus count rise to 2,90,640. According to a media bulletin by the Telangana government, the State added three fatalities today, taking the total death toll to 1571. The number of discharged cases went up by 394 taking the total to 2,84,611.

Karnataka reported 746 new COVID-19 cases, 765 discharges, and three deaths today. Total cases in the state are 9,29,552, total discharged cases are 9,08,494, and the death toll is at 12,152. The active cases in the state is at 8,887.



Kerala reported 6,004 new COVID-19 cases and 5,158 recoveries today. Total recoveries stand at 7,56,817 and the active cases in the state are 65,373. (ANI)

India's active caseload of COVID-19 has fallen to 2,14,507, which is the lowest after 197 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.04 per cent. The total active count was 2,15,125 on June 30, 2020.

A net decline of 2,051 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily cases in the country are registering a consistent decline on a daily basis. Less than 16,000 daily new cases (15,968) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 17,817 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a steady fall inactive cases.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,129,111 which translates to a recovery rate of 95.51 per cent. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 99,14,604, the Ministry said.

In the country, 81.83 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories. (ANI)

