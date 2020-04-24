India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,077

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now.

As many as 37 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 6,430 cases of which 840 patients have recovered and 283 patients have died.

Delhi's count stands at 2,376 of which 808 patients have recovered, while 50 patients have lost their lives.

Gujarat, being third on the list with respect to positive COVID-19 cases, has 2,624 cases with 258 recovered and 112 dead.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,683 with 752 patients recovered and 20 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 1,964 cases of which 230 has recovered and 27 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,699 positive cases so far of which 203 patients have recovered and 83 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,510 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 206 recovered and 24 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 447 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)