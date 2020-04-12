India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8447, 273 deaths

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 7409 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The highest number of positive cases of coronavirus was reported from Maharashtra at 1761, including 127 deaths, followed by Delhi (1069 positive cases and 19 deaths), Tamil Nadu (969 positive cases and 10 deaths) and Rajasthan (700 positive cases and 3 deaths).

There are 452 coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 45 cured and discharged and 5 deaths.

The states which have crossed 200-mark for COVID-19 positive cases also include Madhya Pradesh (564), Telangana (504), Gujarat (432), Andhra Pradesh (381) and Kerala (364). (ANI)