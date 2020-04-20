India's COVID-19 testing capacity to reach 1 lakh per day by May 31: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday said that India's COVID-19 testing capacity is expected to reach 1 lakh per day by the end of May.

"The daily COVID-19 testing capacity at various laboratories in the country is being increased and is expected to reach to 1 lakh test per day by May 31," it said.

Accordingly, a total of 16 regional depots are being set up and are modelled into self-contained units by strengthening manpower, resources and infrastructure.

Besides these, depots at the National Institute of Malaria Research here and the National Institute of Virology in Pune would also function as central depots.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 16,116 people have detected positive for coronavirus in the country, of which, 519 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

