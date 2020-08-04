India's COVID-19 testing hits record high as over 6.6 lakh tests conducted in last 24-hr

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): India has recorded highest single-day testing by conducting over 6.6 lakh tests to diagnose Covid-19 in last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

"In its fight against COVID-19, India scales a new high of 6,61,715 tests in the last 24 hours," said the Health Ministry in a tweet.

A total of 2,08,64,206 samples for COVID-19 have been tested across the country so far said the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

"Ministry of Health continues to emphasise TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively and TREATING efficiently," the Ministry tweeted today.

With 52,972 positive cases reported in India on Monday, the COVID-19 count in the country breached the 18 lakh mark, the MoHFW said yesterday. (ANI)








