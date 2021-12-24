India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 140.24 crore

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 140.24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 140.24 crore (1,40,24,47,922) today. More than 51 lakh (51,73,933) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Union Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

With the recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stand at 3,42,08,926.

As many as 434 COVID deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll from the virus to 4,78,759.

The Ministry also informed that India's active caseload presently is at 78,291, constituting 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

In a press statement, the Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,05,775 COVID tests were conducted.

"India has so far conducted over 66.86 crore (66,86,43,929) cumulative tests," the release informed.

"While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 39 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 80 days and below 3 per cent for 115 consecutive days now," it added. (ANI)