India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 196 crore mark

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 196 crore mark on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The Health Minister in its official press release mentioned that more than 3.61 cr first dose vaccines were administered for the age group 12-14 years.



India's active caseload currently stands at 88,284, added the statement.

A total of 17,336 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.07 per cent. (ANI)

