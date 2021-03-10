India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 2.52 crores

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.52 crores coverage, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday.

According to an official release, a total of 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 7 pm on Wednesday.

"These include 71,70,519 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 39,77,407 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 70,31,147 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 5,82,118 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 9,29,359 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 55,99,143 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.



It added that a total of 9,22,039 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Wednesday, the 54th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.



"Out of which 7,25,930 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,96,109 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the ministry added. (ANI)



